Wife burns husband alive after he refuses to share mobile password in Indonesia

The police suspect that wife attacked her husband due to repeated acts of violence and not just because he denied sharing passcode for his phone

Jakarta: In what can be called as a shocking incident, an Indonesian woman allegedly burnt her husband alive after he declined to share passcode of his mobile with her. While the woman was arrested by the police, the husband succumbed to burn injuries two days later.

According to DailyMail.UK, 25-year-old wife Ilham Cahyani demanded phone's password from her husband Dedi Purnama, 25, while he was repairing the roof tiles of his house. Soon the incident led to a verbal spat ensued and Purnama came downstairs and hit his wife.

Enraged by his move, Cayhani poured petrol on him and set him ablaze with a lighter. A neighbour reportedly spotted the flames and helped put them out. Purnama was immediately taken to Keruak Health Centre where he underwent medical treatment for burns. However, he succumbed to burn injuries two days after the incident that occurred in the East Lombok Regency of the Indonesian Province of West Nusa Tenggara.

Photographs circulating in local media showed that the upper part of his body and arms were completely burnt. Purnama's face was also burnt in patches.

As per the website, East Lombok police chief Made Yogi said that wife, took the extreme step after Purnama hit her. They suspect that wife attacked her husband due to repeated acts of violence and not just because he denied sharing passcode for his phone.

The wife has been arrested and continues to remain in East Lombok Regional Police Station custody. Police are now investigating the incident to find out whether there was a deeper motive behind her alleged step.

