Wife Christine helps Frank Lampard sort off-field player issues

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, 42, has proved to be a fine manager for the Blues. However, his wife Christine has a role to play in this success. On a recent podcast, Lampard revealed that he often seeks advice from Christine, 41, on how to deal with some of the off-field issues related to his players.

"I usually bounce a lot of things off Christine because she's quite understanding of how lives are off the pitch. She understands different working environments and her opinion is extremely helpful for me in dealing with my Chelsea players," Lampard said on The High Performance Podcast, a British show.



Frank Lampard

Lampard stressed that his wife has made him realise that a player's poor form could be related to his off-field problems. "I have my staff but sometimes I ask her, 'What do you think about this player being late for training?' She replies, 'He must be going through some personal issues, maybe in some sort of relationship problems'. It's a big help to have her opinion because then there are more solutions," added Lampard, stressing however, that

Christine has no say in selection matters.

