Wife, daughter-in-law kill man over illicit affair with relative

A 55-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife and elder daughter-in-law for having illicit relations with his younger daughter-in-law. According to the police, the incident took place under Koirana police limits on Sunday.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh, said that the man's wife and their elder daughter-in-law attacked him and slashed his throat with a knife. The SP said the man was rushed to a hospital but was declared 'brought dead'. The man had four sons, all living in Mumbai as migrant workers. Two of them were married and their wives were living in the village with their in-laws.

The man had developed an illicit relationship with his younger daughter-in-law, and his wife and elder daughter-in-law objected to this relationship. The man's wife sent the younger daughter-in-law to her father's house. Angered over this, the man attacked his elder daughter-in-law and damaged her eyes. He also threw his wife and elder daughter-in-law out of the house and they had been living on the street. The man then brought back his younger daughter-in-law from her parents' place.

The man's wife and his elder daughter-in-law, barged into the house on the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday and attacked him, following which the younger daughter-in-law fled the house and reached a police station where she told police that her mother-in-law and sister-in-law had attacked her and her father-in-law.

When the police reached the man's house, they found him lying in a pool of blood with his neck slit open. The police have registered a murder case and informed all four sons of the victim, said the SP.

