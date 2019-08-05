Wife is in an affair with her uncle

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Dr Love

I am 35 years old and have been married for the past 10 years. My wife demanded a separate house even before we were married and used to create all kinds of issues out of nothing. Finally, after three months of marriage, we moved to a rented place. Everything was going fine until I found out a year ago that she has been having an extramarital affair with a 60-year-old uncle. She still doesn't know that I am aware of this. I am also confused because I don't know how to get out of this. Please suggest a solution. — Himanshu T

I'm not sure what kind of solution you are looking for. On the one hand is the complaint about your wife being difficult and wanting a place of her own. On the other is the issue of her infidelity, which is obviously a serious problem. If you have known for a year, what exactly do you hope to accomplish with this knowledge? You can confront her and find out if she wants this marriage to work, assuming you are ready to forgive her and move on or think about what you want out of this relationship. If there isn't a relationship, and her presence or absence in your life doesn't make a difference, why not initiate a conversation about what the two of you would like to do next? Holding on to what you know without doing anything doesn't solve anything for anyone.

My boyfriend always disappoints me and makes me do things I don't like. He wants me to be mature all the time. What do I do? — Nikita B

A sign of maturity is knowing what you are comfortable doing and choosing not to. Your boyfriend may have a different idea, but you are an adult and are capable of making decisions that best suit your interests. I suggest you tell him this, because a healthy relationship involves honest communication and compromise when necessary.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Email your questions to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates