'Wife not home, come and cook': Hostel warden told me, alleges student

Pantnagar (Uttarakhand): A girl student at the GB Pant University at Uttarakhand’s Pant Nagar alleged that a professor called her at midnight and asked her to come and cook for him, as his wife was not at home.

A report in the Hindustan Times said that other students have also alleged that the professor, who was the warden of the hostel, was calling the girl at midnight. They said he would repeatedly call her, even after disconnecting the call.

The girl raised the matter with the vice-chancellor at the university disciplinary committee meeting last month. The dean was quoted in the report as saying that as she did not file a written complaint, no action was taken against the professor.

She alleged that one night, the professor texted her sending wishes for her birthday and called her asking, “My wife is not home, who will cook? You come.” Even as the girl showed the text messages to the university committee, no action was taken against the professor. An official from the university said that the professor was removed from his hostel warden post last month.

The governor of the university, Baby Rani Maurya, is said to have taken note of the matter and has instructed strict action to be taken against him in a statement. She also instructed the university authorities to provide a safe environment for girl students and sought a report from the Vice-Chancellor on the management of women’s hostels there. The registrar of the university said as per the Governor’s orders, the matter will be probed and appropriate action will be taken.

