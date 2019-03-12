Wife of deceased rifleman inducted into Army

national

Sangeeta quit her teaching job right after her husband's demise. After attending an investiture ceremony in 2016 where her husband was awarded a Sena Medal, she was motivated to join the Indian Army.

Pic courtesy/ Twitter/ ANI

Chennai: Sangeeta, employed as a teacher, married Shishir in 2013. Two years later, Shishir, who was serving at the Baramulla sector of Jammu and Kashmir, lost his life while battling terrorists in September.

Lt Sangeeta Mall, wife of Rifleman Shishir Mall of Gorkha Rifles who lost his life in action in Jammu and Kashmir while battling terrorists, is commissioned into the Indian Army after passing out from the Officers Training Academy in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/cSxSH8q1DD — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019

