Wife of Rs 3,700 crore Noida ponzi scam mastermind held

Noida: The wife of alleged mastermind in a Rs 3,700 crore Ponzi Scheme has been arrested by Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. Ayushi Aggarwal, wife of Anubhav Mittal, was arrested on Monday from Pune. Mittal's father Sunil Mittal was arrested earlier and Ayushi was declared as accused in the FIR in the case.

Representational picture

"During investigation it was found that Sunil Mittal was one of the two directors of the Ablaze Info Solutions Pvt Ltd while Ayushi was made an additional director after she got married to Anubhav. She was directly responsible for the affairs of the company," Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF, Rajeev Narayan Mishra told IANS.

"Aggarwal, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was changing his locations frequently to evade her arrest. Finally, our team traced her from Sai Ganga Society in Khondwa area of Pune. She was absconding since after the ponzi scam was busted in Noida and a non-bailable warrant was issued against her," he said.

The company launched an online social media portal named Socialtrade.biz, swindling Rs 3,700 crore from around 7 lakh people, who were promised handsome returns by clicking on web links, the officer added.

"UP-STF busted this biggest internet scam in February and had arrested Anubhav along with two of his colleagues," he added.

Aggarwal was booked under the Prize Chits and Money Circulation (Banning) Act and other relevant charges including cheating registered against her in various police stations of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts, he said.

