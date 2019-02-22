Wife discovers husband has micropenis on their honeymoon; posts about it online

hatke

The woman accuses her new husband for keeping it a secret until their honeymoon with an excuse that he didn't agree with the concept of sex before marriage. She felt cheated and thought he tricked her into getting married to him.

In a bizarre case, a man threatened to take his newly-wed wife to court after she took their bedroom issues online. Trouble in paradise began when his wife wrote about his micropenis on the internet and he found out about it and threatened to sue as well as divorce her.

The woman accused her husband of keeping it a secret until their honeymoon with the excuse that he didn't agree with the concept of sex before marriage. She felt cheated and thought he tricked her into getting married to him. Thus to vent her frustration, she wrote about her gripe on Reddit. Her post read – “Newlywed husband (32M) wanted to wait till marriage for sex and just surprised me (27F) with micropenis on the honeymoon. So, we only dated for six months. We've been engaged for another six and just got married on Saturday. I literally just got back from my honeymoon a couple hours ago. My husband isn't a religious guy, he just says he is "old fashioned like that." We got close to fooling around a couple times but it never went far. I tried, but he always stopped after it went "too far". Anyway, fast forward to now. I waited until my wedding night to find out that he probably isn't as "old fashioned" as he says he is? I'm not going to shame him and honestly, I don't even know how I'll broach the topic (and I'm not seeking advice). I honestly just acted like nothing was out of the ordinary and went to town with him. I kind of feel lied to. Like a half-truth..or something was intentionally withheld from me. This was unexpected, to say the least.”



But this did not end well for her as her husband found out about the post and is now threatening to sue and divorce her.

She writes: "My husband saw my post and says he wants to leave me and sue me? Says he wants an annulment and is considering suing me for defamation of character. He says it's only a matter of time before someone leaks his name. He saw the post through an old friend of his who knew he had a micropenis and saw on his FB that he had just gotten married.”





The post got the wife not only in a legal issue but also made her the butt of all jokes on the internet, where people trolled her and dissed her for taking such a hasty step of getting married to a guy only after knowing him for 6 months and later for her posts online.

