Wife thrashes husband, bites off his thumb for passing snide remarks

An alleged snide remark made by a 34-year-old property broker from Naroda in Ahmedabad landed him in trouble when his wife first bashed him up, hit him on the head with kitchen tongs, and then bit his thumb in anger.

As per a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, a complaint in this regard has been filed with Naroda police. The man lives with his 26-year-old wife and their three-year-old daughter. On Wednesday around 11 pm, while the family was having dinner, the husband allegedly asked his wife which hotel she had visited that evening to have food.

Furious at the remark, Priyanka began shouting at Abhay. He told police that she verbally abused him and began bashing him up.

"In the heat of the moment, the wife held the husband’s left hand and bit his thumb," the police complaint stated. "Seething in pain, the man pushed his wife back. After which Priyanka went to the kitchen, grabbed the metal tongs and hit him on the head which resulted in bleeding," the complaint stated.

Following this, the husband was taken to Civil hospital. After receiving treatment, he filed a complaint with the Naroda police. While the husband is from Gujarat, the woman hails from West Bengal.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news