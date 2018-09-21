Wife Troubles

things-to-do

Catch a solo act featuring TV actor and writer Surabhi Vanzara who plays a lost housewife

Surabhi Vanzara

Watch the debut performance of What's the batter? a satirical comedy directed by Akshay Anand Kohli who has previously directed plays like Bo Kaattey, Paper Planes And Gameboy. It's centred on the life of an upper middle class housewife Sheila. The role will be performed by Surabhi Vanzara, who is making a comeback on stage after a 10-year-break.

The story depicts how what appears to be a picture-perfect life at first sight, might change for Sheila, who starts a life-changing conversation that ultimately makes her question the purpose of her life. Written and performed in abstract terms, the audience will get a glimpse of how Indian housewives are typically conditioned to a life within their house.

Kohli says, "According to me, the audience will love the humour but will leave with many questions about life."

ON September 21 and 27, 8 pm

AT The Castiko Space, Versova

CALL 9993006136

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates