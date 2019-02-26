Wife's ex-lover kills husband by smashing head with hammer

crime

Police said that the killer seemed to have performed black magic rituals near the victims' body

Nagpur: In an alleged love triangle, a 30-year-old married man was murdered by his wife's alleged ex-lover at Sant Gadgets Nagar area of Nagpur. Police said that the killer seemed to have performed black magic rituals near the victims' body, identified as Rahul Turkey.

According to Mirror Now, the accused identified as Ritesh Sikwar was in a relationship with a girl, and they broke up sometime ago. The girl later allegedly began a relationship with Rahul and went on to marry him. Rahul was a conservancy worker with the Nagpur Municipal Corporation while Ritesh worked as a waiter at Satpuda Bar.

Ritesh, who was angry with the development, called Rahul to his home on Sunday, where they had liquor. An argument broke out between the two while having liquor. And in the heat of the moment, Ritesh assaulted Rahul with a hammer thus killing him on the spot. After committing the crime, Ritesh locked the house and fled from the scene, reports the website.

Later, when Ritesh's father returned home in the evening only to find a dead body in the house. He immediately reported the matter to the police and a team was sent to the crime scene. The body was then sent for post mortem and investigation began.

During the investigation, Nagpur police learned that Ritesh performed black magic rituals near Rahul's body after killing him. He applied vermilion on the forehead of the body and kept a Bundi laddu sweet near the body. Police have recovered black magic worship related material such as lemons and chillis from the house.

