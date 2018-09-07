Wild Fire faces stern test

other-sports

The speedy filly, to be ridden by Dashrath Singh, will have to be extremely alert right from the gates as she takes on Clymene

The Narendra Lagad-trained Wild Fire, who failed on the opening day of the current season, but quickly returned the following week to make amends and resume winning ways, will face a stern test in the Dinkoo N Chenoy Trophy, the feature event of Friday's six-race card.

The speedy filly, to be ridden by Dashrath Singh, will have to be extremely alert right from the gates as she takes on Clymene (S Zervan up), another speedball who has yet to lose a five-furlong sprint. To add further intrigue, the presence of Glyndebourne (P Trevor up) and Double Nine (PS Chouhan up) in the fray is bound to make the finish exciting.

All said, I expect Wild Fire to just about prevail over Clymene and Glyndebourne in a close finish.

First race at 2.30 pm.

Selections:

Delhi Race Club Cup (For 3y; 1000m)

Kilkarry Bridge 1, Riquewihr 2.

Ishpingo Plate - Div II (For 5y&o, class V; 1200m)

Bay Of Love 1, Royston Rock 2, Diwali Lights 3.

Dinkoo N Chenoy Trophy (Class II; 1000m)

Wild Fire 1, Clymene 2, Glyndebourne 3.

Atmosphere Plate (Class III; 1200m)

Beshiktash 1, Gallant Knight 2, Triple Threat 3.

Rambus Plate (Class V; 1200m)

Highland Wind 1, Navigator 2, Lesrel 3.

Ishpingo Plate - Div I (For 5y&o, class V; 1200m)

Smart Choice 1, Royal Mews 2, Komodo Dragon 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Kilkarry Bridge (1-1)

Upsets: Rising Concert (2-10) & Good Thing (6-6)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6

Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.

