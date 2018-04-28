Wild Fire, Southpaw likely to clash for Trainers' Trophy

At least half a dozen in-form sprinters are in the fray among the 11 who have accepted to run in the Trainers' Trophy, the feature event of Saturday's seven-race card



At least half a dozen in-form sprinters are in the fray among the 11 who have accepted to run in the Trainers' Trophy, the feature event of Saturday's seven-race card. However, the main fight will most likely be a duel between the Narendra Lagad-trained Wild Fire (J Chinoy up) and the Faisal Abbas-trained Southpaw, both of whom will need to keep a close watch on Miss Moneypenny, Juggernaut and Princess P.

Wild Fire, who has finally managed to come down to class III after showing qaulity speed in higher class, is nominated to prevail over Southpaw, whose last victory over the same trip was sensational, in a narrow finish.

First race at 5 pm.

Selections:

Step By Step Plate (Class IV; 1000m)

Nextstar 1, Bidstone Hill 2, Arabian Storm 3.

Round Off Plate (Class V; 1600m)

Huzzah's Phoenix 1, Sweeping Moves 2, Star Ace 3.

Rajcoomar Gujadhur Memorial Trophy - Div II (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)

Enchanted 1, Whitewalker 2, Falconette 3.

Rajcoomar Gujadhur Memorial Trophy - Div I (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)

Eden Rock 1, Oriana 2, Julio Cesaro 3.

Trainers Trophy (Class III; 1000m)

Wild Fire 1, Southpaw 2, Princess P 3.

Racing Journalists Trophy (For 5y&o, class IV; 1400m)

Rapid Girl 1, Bakhtawar 2, Fribourg 3.

Forest Hills Plate (For 5y&o, class V; 1200m)

Eternal Dancer 1, Adams Beginning 2, Rio De Janerio 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: Royal Ace (1-7), Cristo Boss (2-2) & Lethal Steps (3-7)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races.