Wild wonders! Aamir Khan and family take up an adventurous vacation

Aamir Khan and family are holidaying at the Gir National Park in Gujarat. Mr Perfectionist was impressed to see the habitat of the Asiatic lions. "It was our good fortune to spot the king of the jungle with its native family," the star wrote in the visitors' book, which was shared by the forest officials. On Monday, Khan also celebrated his 15th wedding anniversary in the sanctuary.

Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan, Imran Khan along with their children Ira, Azad and Imara, were snapped at the Mumbai airport earlier this week. Ever since there has been news about trouble in his marriage with Avantika Malik, Imran has been avoiding attention.

Speaking about his professional journey, the actor has wrapped up Laal Singh Chaddha. The film starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is helmed by Advait Chandan and is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

