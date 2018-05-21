Wildcard Yashraj stuns No. 2 seed Rudra

Wildcard Yashraj Dalvi of Pune continued his impressive run to qualify for the boys' singles main draw of the MSLTA-Yonex Sunrise 12th Ramesh Desai Memorial CCI national U-16 (boys & girls) tennis tournament



Representational picture

Wildcard Yashraj Dalvi of Pune continued his impressive run to qualify for the boys' singles main draw of the MSLTA-Yonex Sunrise 12th Ramesh Desai Memorial CCI national U-16 (boys & girls) tennis tournament. In the final qualifying round match, Yashraj stunned Gujarat's second seed Rudra Bhatt in straight sets 6-2, 7-6 (2) at the CCI courts yesterday.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates