Wildfire toll climbs to 48

international

According to reports, a Rapid DNA-analysis system was set up in the decimated town, equipped with portable devices that can identify someone's genetic material in hours

Search and rescue workers search for human remains. Pic/AFP

The death toll from the raging Camp Fire in the US state of California has increased to 48 as rescuers continue to search for missing residents in and around the town of Paradise.

The blaze kept growing on Tuesday, though firefighters got some reprieve as winds died down, CNN reported. An additional six bodies were discovered in the Paradise town, which had been almost totally burned down by the fire, said Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea.

All the six victims were found in their homes. More than 200 people were still missing as a result of the fire and the list of names would be published soon, said Honea. He also said the recovery teams were using "cutting-edge technology" to identify the badly-burnt bodies.

According to reports, a Rapid DNA-analysis system was set up in the decimated town, equipped with portable devices that can identify someone's genetic material in hours.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever