Will Aditya Adgaonkar get the lead role in Bollywood in 2020?

Our Bollywood has grown at a rapid pace in the last decade or so. Indian Cinema has reached every corner of the world in the previous decade. Lots of factors are lifting our cinema right direction, cinematography, actors and everyone. In movies, we need good actors who can take the film on their soldiers and India is lucky that now we have faces who are good looking and talented. Our young brigade is raising the bar of our industry to every corner of the world.

Many new faces have come, and many more are coming in 2020. We spotted Maharashtrian talent who is a young, good looking and promising actor to name Aditya Adgaonkar. Aditya Adgaonkar comes from Nashik he has that spark in him which will take him to the mainstream cinema of B-town.

Aditya came to the recognition from social media; his original post attracted many people on various platforms. He carries himself well in each look. His growing popularity is a good sign for him and Nashik as Maharashtra is going to give right talent against B-town with Aditya.

What's attracting people towards Aditya? He has the charming looks and genuine personality of a raw Maharashtrian.

Aditya Adgaonkar is not only good looking, but he is intelligent too as this lad knows how to grow in the digital world as a public face. Aditya loves to try new things, and his this habit brought him to the limelight. Next destination we feel his next target is surely B-town for him. He has the x-factor in him, which will surely help him grab a leading role in one of the big banners in B-town.

It will be interesting to see how Aditya Adgaonkar life goes from here. Will he make it to the first list or he will struggle like millions. Well, that time will tell, but we feel this lad has that charm and something different in him which will surely attract many in coming years.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.