Will aim to up the ante in camp: India coach Reid

Graham Reid, head coach of the Indian men's hockey team, has stated that the team will try to up the ante and be prepared for the forthcoming competitions during the national camp which resumes Tuesday after a three-week break.

"I expect the players to return feeling fresh both mentally and physically after this three-week break. In our previous national camp, we hit desirable numbers in various parameters including the Yo-Yo Test," said Reid.

"Our aim will be to up the ante in the current camp and be prepared for forthcoming competition," he added. 33 members of the core probable group will return to the coaching camp scheduled at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru beginning Tuesday.

The core probable group includes three goalkeepers PR Sreejesh, Krishan B Pathak and Suraj Karkera, defenders Birendra Lakra, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Dipsan Tirkey, Nilam Sanjeep Xess.

Midfielders Manpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh Kangujam, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Jaskaran Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad too will report in SAI.

Forwards SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Ramandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Gurjant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh and Shilanand Lakra are other athletes who will be reporting for the camp.

Hockey India has been in talks with different nations to organise a tour for the men's team. Captain Manpreet has expressed that the side is looking forward to much-needed match practice before the Tokyo Olympics.

"We are very excited about getting back into the international circuit. We are really looking forward to playing against an international team before the Olympics. A few matches against a good team will help us prepare for the Olympics. This year is very important for us," said Manpreet.

"We have practiced very hard in the last few months and have raised our game to a level that is close to which we usually operate in international games. If we play to our potential at the Olympics in July, then we will surely bring glory to our country. We have to go into the Olympics with a mindset of clinching a medal," he added.

