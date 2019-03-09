Will Bengal Lok Sabha fight be between BJP and TMC?

national

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leads a walk, organised to mark International Women's Day in Kolkata, on Friday. Pic/PTI

With the Left Front and the Congress yet to firm up any alliance, the fight for the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal is fast developing into a direct contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Opposition BJP.

As against the hive of activity in the Trinamool and the BJP camps, there is virtual ennui in the LF and Congress ranks save occasional media meets and some tweets from the leaders.

The two forces are locked in what has seemingly become long-drawn seat adjustment talks, now stalled over the Congress's adamant refusal to part with two seats – Raiganj and Murhidabad – won by LF major CPI-M five years ago.

After negotiations among state leaders failed to break the ice, both sides decided to lob the contentious matter to their chiefs. It is now for Congress President Rahul Gandhi and CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury to sit across the table and try to find a formula acceptable to their party units that could save the alliance from the brink.

