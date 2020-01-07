Gateway of solidarity: Will book organisers of the protest, say cops

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Organisers of the peaceful protest at the Gateway of India on Sunday midnight in solidarity with the students of JNU will be booked by the police as they had no permission. The crowd had swelled from 200 to nearly 2,000 at the venue.

Senior inspector at Colaba police station Shivaji Phadtare told mid-day that the protest was peaceful. "But none of the organisers had the permission. We will book the organisers under Section 37 (no permission for public meeting) of the Bombay Police Act," he added.

Other senior officials at the site refused to comment over the possibility of taking action against the protesters armed with banners, placards, and some musical instruments. Slogans of "azadi, azadi, azadi" went up in the air at the midnight gathering.

The protesters slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Indian government and BJP's student's wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad for the violence at JNU. Fahad Ahmad, former General Secretary, TISS Students' Union, told mid-day that the protest in Mumbai was a compelling requirement of the time to show their quick solidarity with the JNU students "who were beaten at the hands of AVBP goons in Delhi".

Ahmad added, "It was the reason we did not get any permission to protest. But our chief minister has assured that he won't let anything happen to the youth in the state. Also, we have full right to carry out peaceful protests."

Another protester, Mahek, a city-based storyteller, said, "It's about humanity. I have come here with the banner 'Free Kashmir' on humanitarian grounds."

Students seek 'azadi'

Posters that read 'Ban ABVP', 'BJP how Dare You', 'BJP ki maa ka BHAROSA' 'Murgi maar k khao to chicken party, Bakra maar k khao to mutton party, Bharat ki gareeb janta ko maar k khao to Bharatiya Janata Party', 'Get well soon Modiji', 'ABVP is a national waste', 'Tanashahi nahi chalegi' were all over the place.

In line with the posters were slogans like: 'Jo Hitler ki chaal chalega, wo Hitler ki maut marega', 'Kashmir mange Azadi, hum leke rahenge Azadi, Modi-Shah se Azadi, NRC se, CAA se chahiye Azadi, hum chheen k lenge, Azadi, hai jaan se pyari Azadi'. [The one who acts like Hitler, will die his death too. Kashmir asked for freedom, we will snatch freedom, from Modi-Shah, from NRC, CAA. Freedom is dearer than life]

Police on alert

Many police personnel from Colaba and nearby police stations were posted at the protest venue along with traffic police personnel from Colaba division Sunday night. The cyber cell of Mumbai Police too has been keeping a close watch on content being posted on social media.

Masjid gives blankets

The protesters are planning to carry on their protest overnight at Gateway of India. The nearby Minara Masjid has provided hundreds of blankets to protesters to protect them from the cold.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates