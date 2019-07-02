Will captain Virat Kohli end his wait for a hundred?

cricket-world-cup

Virat Kohli. Pic/AFP

Virat Kohli scores a century every five innings on an average. Now, he has gone eight innings without a three-figure score. While Kohli has been brilliant, a century is proving elusive. The last time Kohli took so long between two ODI centuries was in 2017 when he had to wait for 11 innings.

The India skipper, who converts 50s into 100s at a rate of 43.16 percent — second to Australia's David Warner (44.44) — has scored five consecutive half-centuries in the last eight matches. Kohli will look to end his century wait today when India take on Bangladesh — the team against whom he enjoys his best average (81.75) among all opponents. Interestingly, Kohli made his World Cup debut with a century against the same team in 2011 at Mirpur.

Edgbaston seems to be Kohli's favourite English ground — 309 runs at 154.50 — more than twice his second-best of 74.50 at Old Trafford. Unfortunately, despite scoring at a healthy average, he has yet to score a century in six matches at this ground.

When India played Bangladesh at the same venue in the 2017 Champions Trophy semi-final, the World No. 1 batsman struck an unbeaten 96 to guide his side to a nine-wicket win. It will be interesting to see if Kohli scores his first hundred of this World Cup and end the eight-match long wait.

