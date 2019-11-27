'Will come back', says Amruta after Devendra Fadnavis' resignation

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Devendra Fadnavis, cited an Urdu couplet on Tuesday to say that she will come back. She wrote, "Palat me aaungi shakhon Pe Khushbuye lekar, khija ki jad mein hoon, mausam jara badal ne de." The couplet can be translated as `I will come back with fresh fragrance...let the season change a bit".

The couplet was posted with respect to Devendra Fadnavis' resignation shortly after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar quit as his deputy, unable to win over MLAs to help the BJP retain power. She posted a picture of herself turning behind and added, "Thanks Mah for memorable 5yrs as your Wahini. The love showered by you will always make me nostalgic! I tried to perform my role to best of my abilities-with desire only to serve & make a positive diff."

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is all set to be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra after Fadnavis ended his 80-hour second term before proving his majority in the floor test. This is the first time when a Thackeray will become a chief minister. Aaditya Thackeray was the first minister to contest elections.

(with PTI inputs)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates