'Will cut you to pieces!' Shakib Al Hasan receives death threat on Facebook Live

Ace Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has received a death threat from a fundamentalist on Facebook Live, accusing the cricketer of blasphemy.

Mohsin Talukder, a resident of Shahpur Talukder Para in Sylhet, started a Facebook Live at 12.06 p.m. on Sunday, claiming that Shakib's behaviour had 'hurt Muslims'.

He threatened to cut Shakib to pieces with a chopper. The young man even said that that he would walk from Sylhet to Dhaka to kill Shakib if necessary. He reportedly threatened Shakib for inaugurating a Kali Puja in Kolkata.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, B.M. Ashraf Ullah Taher, said, "We just became aware of the matter. The video link has been handed over to the cyber forensic team. Legal action will be taken soon."

Later, the youth again went live on Facebook and apologised for his action. He also advised all the celebrities, including Shakib, to follow the 'right path'.

Ashraf Ullah Taher, an official of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said, "This is a defamation and an attempt to destroy communal harmony."

Both the videos have been removed from Facebook. Shakib went to Kolkata via the Petrapole border last Thursday to inaugurate a Kali Puja in the Beleghata area. He could be seen praying in front of the idol. He returned to Bangladesh by plane on Friday.

Shakib was handed a two-year ban, with a one-year suspended sentence, by ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit on October 29 last year, for failing to report multiple corrupt approaches by an Indian bookmaker. The ban period ended on October 29, 2020.

