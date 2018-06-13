Will dating a colleague ruin my professional life?

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I want to date someone at my office, but my friends say that's a bad idea because it can make my professional life difficult if things don't work out. What should I do?

Start with a cup of coffee and ask this person how he or she feels about it. Don't jump the gun just yet. Find out more before making a decision.

My friend has been dating a guy for three months, and I know he is wrong for her. He takes her for granted, doesn't even ask for her opinion, and sometimes stares at other women even when she's around. I have repeatedly pointed these things out to her, but she doesn't take anything I say seriously. She is so madly in love with him that she can't see things that are staring the rest of her friends in their faces. I really want to help her, but she told another friend of ours that we are jealous of her and are trying to ruin her relationship. This is not true at all, because we all care about her a lot and just don't want to see her get hurt. This guy is a creep and he will only hurt her, so we don't want to sit around and wait until that happens. How do we get her to see the truth about him?

Your friend may not necessarily appreciate your help if she doesn't want to acknowledge her boyfriend's supposed faults. All you can do is be there for her and let her know that you are around if she needs a shoulder to lean on. She's an adult and has decided to get into this relationship with her eyes wide open. If it doesn't work out, she will learn from her mistakes. You have played your part by telling her how you feel about this guy. Now allow her to make up her own mind, in her own time. Don't beat yourself up over things you can't control.

