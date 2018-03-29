Will David Warner ever will be Australia captain again? No

Following CA's investigation into the infamous incident in Cape Town, it has come to light that Steven Smith and Cameron Bancroft knew what they were getting into but it was Warner who developed the 'plan'



David Warner

Declared the 'plotter-in-chief' in the ball tampering scandal, David Warner will never be considered for captaincy after serving his one-year ban, Cricket Australia (CA) announced.

Following CA's investigation into the infamous incident in Cape Town, it has come to light that Steven Smith and Cameron Bancroft knew what they were getting into but it was Warner who developed the "plan to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball".

Smith still has a slim chance to captain Australia again but Warner will not be considered at all. "Smith and Bancroft will not be considered for team leadership positions until a minimum of 12 months after the conclusion of their respective suspensions from international and domestic cricket," said CA in a statement.

"Any consideration of future leadership would be conditional on acceptance by fans and the public, form and authority among the playing group. David Warner will not be considered for team leadership positions in the future," it added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever