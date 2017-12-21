Will decide soon on exemption of speed governors for cabs: Maha govt to HC

Maharashtra government Thursday told Bombay High Court that it would soon take a decision on granting exemption to certain models of taxis from the requirement of fitting speed governors till the time the equipment is not available in the market

The Maharashtra government on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that it would soon take a decision on granting exemption to certain models of taxis from the requirement of fitting speed governors till the time the equipment is not available in the market.

A division bench of justices S M Kemkar and R G Ketkar was hearing a petition filed by the Mumbai Taximen's Union challenging the government's decision ordering installation of speed governors.



Representational Pic

The court had earlier this month directed the Union government to consider a letter issued to it by the state government raising the issue of non-availability of speed governors and take appropriate decision. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the central government, today told the high court that the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a letter to the state government saying it was empowered to exempt certain models of vehicles from the requirement.

"The Motor Vehicles Act empowers state governments to exempt specific models of vehicles from the requirement of fitment of speed governor till the time the same are made available at competitive rates," the letter said. The state's lawyer informed the high court that the government would take a decision in the matter in four weeks, following which the bench disposed of the petition.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by mid-day online. This story is published from a syndicated feed