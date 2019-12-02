MENU
Will demand withdrawal of Nevali land protest cases, says MNS' lone MLA

Updated: Dec 02, 2019, 14:42 IST | PTI | Thane

The demand from the Kalyan Rural legislator came after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the withdrawal of cases against agitators protesting the felling of trees in Aarey Colony in Mumbai

MNS chief Raj Thackeray
MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra's lone MNS MLA Raju Patil on Monday demanded that the state government withdraw cases against farmers involved in the June 2017 Nevali land protest in Thane district. The demand from the Kalyan Rural legislator came after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the withdrawal of cases against agitators protesting the felling of trees in Aarey Colony in neighbouring Mumbai for construction of a metro rail carshed.

On June 22, 2017, farmers protesting the construction of a boundary wall around a plot of defence land in Nevali, set vehicles on fire and clashed with police, leaving 22 persons, including 12 policemen, injured. Several farmers were booked for the agitation and the cases continued despite many leaders, including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, promising their withdrawal.

Patil told PTI that he had tweeted on the issue and would personally meet CM Uddhav Thackeray seeking withdrawal of Nevali land protest cases.

