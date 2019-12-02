Will demand withdrawal of Nevali land protest cases, says MNS' lone MLA

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Maharashtra's lone MNS MLA Raju Patil on Monday demanded that the state government withdraw cases against farmers involved in the June 2017 Nevali land protest in Thane district. The demand from the Kalyan Rural legislator came after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the withdrawal of cases against agitators protesting the felling of trees in Aarey Colony in neighbouring Mumbai for construction of a metro rail carshed.

On June 22, 2017, farmers protesting the construction of a boundary wall around a plot of defence land in Nevali, set vehicles on fire and clashed with police, leaving 22 persons, including 12 policemen, injured. Several farmers were booked for the agitation and the cases continued despite many leaders, including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, promising their withdrawal.

Patil told PTI that he had tweeted on the issue and would personally meet CM Uddhav Thackeray seeking withdrawal of Nevali land protest cases.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates