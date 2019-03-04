Will Dinesh Vijan's film Rooh Afza get in trouble for its title?

bollywood

The scarefest might just give it a new twist... a drink to soothe disturbed souls. Are the manufacturers aware of it?

After Stree, producer Dinesh Vijan is planning another horror flick starring Rajkummar Rao. The film, which is a collaboration with Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, has been titled Rooh Afza.



The over a century-old rose concentrate is known to be a cooling drink, widely used as a sherbet. The scarefest might just give it a new twist... a drink to soothe disturbed souls. Are the manufacturers aware of it?

Dinesh Vijan, who last year produced Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree, hopes to build a cinematic universe in the horror-comedy genre. After Stree, the producer on Wednesday announced horror-comedy, Rooh-Afza, which he will follow-up with Munjha, another project in the same space.

"There are three horror comedies which are being developed and then they will start meeting (at some point). There will be Stree 2, after Rooh-Afza and Munjha. After that there will be 'Rooh-Afza 2' and 'Munjha 2'. The sequels will kind of meet each other, just cross paths," Vijan told PTI in an interview.

The producer is currently promoting rom-com Luka Chuppi, which features Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan. The film which has hits theatres last Friday.

