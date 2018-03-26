Will Euro VI fuel will be available in NCR from April 1, 2019, asks Supreme Court

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the Delhi government for not filing report on action taken to deal with encroachments on Aurobindo Marg

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Central government to put on affidavit that it was going to make available Euro VI fuel in the National Capital Region from April 1, 2019.

The bench of Justice Madan B. Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta also asked the government to tell if like 2010 - when Euro IV fuel was made available in 13 big cities of the country, whether the Euro VI fuel too would be made available in those cities in 2019. The national capital will start getting the Euro VI fuel from April 1, 2018.

Additional Solicitor General A. Nadkarni said that the court has also sought to know if those not using diesel run vehicles are being incentivised and diesel vehicles being taxed more.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the Delhi government for not filing report on action taken to deal with encroachments on Aurobindo Marg in south Delhi.The court order came in the course of the hearing of plea to address the problem of growing air pollution in the national capital.

