Will face any probe Opposition demands, says Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis denies all charges by Opposition parties of favouring private builder in Navi Mumbai land deal

Opposition leaders slammed the BJP government and boycotted a customary tea party ahead of the monsoon session of the state legislature on Tuesday

A day after he was accused of causing a loss of Rs 1,700 crore to the state exchequer by facilitating a land deal in favour of a private builder in Navi Mumbai, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he was ready to face any kind of inquiry that the Opposition demanded.

While denying the charge, Fadnavis said many skeletons would tumble out of the Opposition's closet when the matter came up for discussion in the legislature during the monsoon session that begins in Nagpur on Wednesday.

"Remember that there is no illegality in the transaction or allotment. Similar land deals were done even during the previous governments of the Congress and NCP. We will reveal all information concerning this," he said, adding that specific information about the leaders in the previous government, who had favoured a particular builder (who was named by the Congress leaders) would also be given to the houses.

Fadnavis reiterated what his party had clarified on the allegations against him on Monday, immediately after they were made. "The policy under which Koyna PAP sold their land to a builder is a 30-year-old scheme. The sale by the owners is not barred because the PAP had petitioned the high court to seek such an allowance in 2004-05. There are at least 200 such deals on record," he said.

He said the Opposition was spreading rumours about the government and him in particular, but the government believed in responding with facts.