Will face any probe Opposition demands, says Devendra Fadnavis
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis denies all charges by Opposition parties of favouring private builder in Navi Mumbai land deal
A day after he was accused of causing a loss of Rs 1,700 crore to the state exchequer by facilitating a land deal in favour of a private builder in Navi Mumbai, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he was ready to face any kind of inquiry that the Opposition demanded.
While denying the charge, Fadnavis said many skeletons would tumble out of the Opposition's closet when the matter came up for discussion in the legislature during the monsoon session that begins in Nagpur on Wednesday.
"Remember that there is no illegality in the transaction or allotment. Similar land deals were done even during the previous governments of the Congress and NCP. We will reveal all information concerning this," he said, adding that specific information about the leaders in the previous government, who had favoured a particular builder (who was named by the Congress leaders) would also be given to the houses.
Fadnavis reiterated what his party had clarified on the allegations against him on Monday, immediately after they were made. "The policy under which Koyna PAP sold their land to a builder is a 30-year-old scheme. The sale by the owners is not barred because the PAP had petitioned the high court to seek such an allowance in 2004-05. There are at least 200 such deals on record," he said.
He said the Opposition was spreading rumours about the government and him in particular, but the government believed in responding with facts.
Nod for child care leave
The Maha cabinet approved a long-pending proposal to grant women employees a six-month special child care leave with pay. Women employees who have two children (below 18) can avail of the leave during their service. The govt already has a 2-year special child care leave with pay scheme for women whose children are differently-abled.
Opposition slams govt
Even as Opposition leaders slammed the BJP government and boycotted a customary tea party ahead of the monsoon session of the state legislature on Tuesday, Fadnavis expected smooth sailing in the next three weeks.
The Opposition showed some teeth, reiterating alleged scams and the government's failure on various fronts. However, it could not show strong unity as not many leaders from other parties, except the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, were present at the joint press conference.
