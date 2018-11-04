Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus to star in Force Majeure remake

hollywood

Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are all set to play the leads in Fox Searchlight's Downhill

Will Ferrell

Actors Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are all set to play the leads in Fox Searchlight's "Downhill". The film is an official remake of Swedish director Ruben Ostlund's critically acclaimed feature "Force Majeure". The 2014 film featured Johannes Kuhnke, Lisa Loven Kongsli, and Kristofer Hivju in the lead.

Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, best known for co-writing "The Descendants", will direct the remake for the studio, reported Deadline. Jesse Armstrong, who wrote the film "Four Lions" and created the HBO series "Succession", has penned the screenplay. The film's story follows a husband and wife who take their family for a vacation at a ski lodge, only for things to go south quickly.

Louis-Dreyfus will also produce the film. Stefanie Azpiazu, Ostlund and Erik Hemmendorff will serve as the executive producers.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever