Will Ferrell makes first appearance since being hospitalised

Actor Will Ferrell made his first public appearance following a car accident on April 13. On Thursday, the actor, 50, made his first public appearance since the accident at WE Day California where he was joined by Macey Hensley, the seven-year-old presidential expert on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, to speak to the crowd inside The Forum, reports people.com.

Ferrell, who was dressed in a blue shirt and jeans, also gave a thumbs up to all the attendees. Last week, Ferrell's vehicle that carried him and a group of his friends flipped on its side as a result of a two-car accident.

Ferrell was released from an Orange County hospital that same day of the accident, however, his longtime driver and another colleague remained hospitalised in stable condition, according to the actor's representative.

