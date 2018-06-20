Will Ferrell to star and produce Netflix's Eurovision movie

Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum will be producing the project for Gary Sanchez Productions, with Adam McKay as executive producer

Actor Will Ferrell is all set to star and produce a Netflix film, based on Eurovision Song Contest. The film, titled "Eurovision" and to be co-penned by the 50-year-old actor with Andrew Steele, will be set at the music competition, reported Deadline.

The contest, created in 1956, pits each participating nation from the European Broadcasting Union against one another, challenging them to write and perform an original song for a live TV and radio performance.

Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum will be producing the project for Gary Sanchez Productions, with Adam McKay as executive producer. Ferrell recently produced the Netflix comedy release "Ibiza", and will next be seen onscreen opposite John C Reilly in "Holmes & Watson".

