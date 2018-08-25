Will get you land needed for laying WR's sixth line, CM Devendra Fadnavis assures railways

national

About Rs 140 crore has been spent on the sixth line project so far. Representation Pic

The proposed sixth line on Western Railway (WR) has got another shot in the arm - during a mega meeting between Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the latter assured railways of facilitating the acquisition of land the project requires - 3,000 sqm.

This means that once done, your local train will no longer have to stop in the middle of nowhere randomly to allow an express train to pass, because WR finally will get two dedicated lines for outstation trains and four lines for locals. This will not just boost national connectivity, but also improve local punctuality.

Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Managing Director R S Khurana said the CM has promised to clear all hurdles for the sixth line. "The railways does not seek big chunks of land, just a bit here and a bit there to lay foundations and poles. We are thankful to the Maharashtra government for getting this done," he added.

At present, the fifth line on WR runs between Mumbai Central and Mahim, and work is on between Mahim and Santacruz near Bandra Terminus. Between Santacruz and Borivli, the fifth line continues. It is presently being used to operate a few local trains between Andheri and Virar. For the proposed sixth line, preparatory works are on between Bandra and Khar, under which the elevated Harbour line bridge will be shifted 40 metres ahead and rebuilt.

These works are part of the Rs 918-crore fifth-sixth rail lines under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project.

