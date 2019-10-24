BJP won fewer seats, but 'strike rate' better, says Devendra Fadnavis

The BJP has won fewer seats compared to the 2014 Assembly polls, but its "strike rate" this time is better, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

He said this election was a clear mandate by voters and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena will form the next government.

He also thanked the people of Maharashtra for giving a "clear and decisive mandate" to the BJP-led NDA. Fadnavis said the BJP and Shiv Sena will go by what was "pre-decided" between them on sharing of power. "We are going to go ahead according to what has been decided between Shiv Sena and us (BJP). What has been decided is something which you will get to know when the time is right," Fadnavis added.

He also said that 15 independent MLAs have contacted him and they are ready to come with the BJP. "Others may also come, but these 15 will come with us. Most of them are BJP or Shiv Sena rebels," Fadnavis said.

He added that two results were shocking for the party, the bypolls for Satara and Parli. "Our six ministers have lost. We will find out reasons tomorrow. Today is a day to celebrate our victory," he said.

Noting that the BJP received 28 per cent of the total votes in the 2014 Assembly elections, he said, "This time we have got 26.5 votes despite contesting 164 seats." He also hit out at NCP chief Sharad Pawar, saying the veteran leader said the opposition parties would ensure clean sweep in the election.

"We suffered only because of the rebels. They (opposition) need not be happy. We only are forming the

government, they are far from being able to do that," Fadnavis said.

