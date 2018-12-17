Will Harry Redknapp play cupid for son Jamie and Emily Atack

football

Emily Atack hints Redknapp may help her set up a date with his former footballer son Jamie over Christmas reunion

Emily Atack

Actor Emily Atack joked that football manager Harry Redknapp might set her up with his former footballer son Jamie over special I'm A Celebrity reunion dinner. When Harry and Emily were in the reality TV series, she asked former Spurs boss Harry if his son Jamie, was single. During her stay in the jungle, Emily went into the Bush Telegraph, winked into the camera and asked Jamie to call her making a telephone hand gesture.



Former footballer Jamie and his father Harry Redknapp

Now with talks of a reunion lunch after Christmas which Jamie, 45, might attend, it looks like a possibility. "Poor, poor Jamie - I feel so sorry for him. I was being playful and silly but will Harry set us up over lunch - I don't know, maybe. We'll see. But right now, it's important for me to be single and clear-headed and just see what happens in that department.

It's the first time in my life I've ever properly been single, and I am not frightened now to be on my own. I think every young woman, even without realising it, is probably looking for love. But if you really try and look, you probably won't find it," she told British tabloid, The Sun. Earlier this week, Jamie refused to rule out a romance with Emily when he was quizzed about her on the TalkSport show.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates