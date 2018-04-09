Will I end up becoming a polygamist in this life too?

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I showed my hand to a palmist a while ago. Among other things, he told me I was a polygamist. Now, if that happens again, will it be my fault or it is in my destiny that God has created?

— Kamal

If I understand you correctly, you intend to have multiple relationships with people who may or may not agree with this, and want to believe that it is not you but an unseen power that will make it happen? If the palmist really could show you something authentic, he would have told you how delusional that sounds. It's easy to blame someone or something for things we do, because it absolves us of all responsibility. It's harder to acknowledge that we are in control of our destinies and that the choices we make define who we are and what kind of lives we lead.

I am 44 and could not get married earlier due to various reasons related to my career and housing. I am not getting married now either, due to financial issues. Around a year and a half ago, I was jobless for 6 months. I masturbated regularly and this relief kept me from getting distracted or thinking about sex during the day. For the past three months though, I haven't been able to get an erection at all on some days. Earlier, it used to happen about twice a day at least. I eat regularly and have never smoked or had alcohol ever. Please advise me, because the only pleasure in my boring life was that state of arousal, which has reduced terribly.

— Karthik

I'm not sure how I can help. You are obviously dealing with something that is having a tangible affect on how your body functions. You should consider speaking to a therapist or counsellor to try and figure out why the need for arousal is more important than the need for a normal, healthy relationship with another person. This may have more to do with your psychological rather than your physical state.

