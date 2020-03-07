Will I ever meet someone special?

I have been single for a year now, and my friends asked me to consider using apps to find guys. I downloaded a few apps, but everyone I have met on them is only interested in sex. There is no interest in real relationships, in meeting, or getting to know someone. It's just hooking up and that's it. This isn't something I want, because it's meaningless and only leaves me feeling empty. I want something real, and something with the potential to last a long time. I have uninstalled all these apps and am worried that I may never find someone again. What should I do?

Human beings managed to get into relationships long before the existence of dating apps, and will survive long after Silicon Valley has shut shop and gone away. You don't have to go out with anyone who isn't interested in a relationship, and you can always make that clear at the start. Giving up hope is a bad idea though, because there will always be people who want the same things you do, provided you are hopeful enough to keep looking. You are under no obligation to have sex with anyone you don't want to. You can always do things the old-fashioned way and meet people in the real world.

What is the right age at which one should start a family? My husband and I have different ideas, and I am worried about making a mistake.

There are all kinds of factors that come into play with a decision like this — biological, familial, professional and financial issues, all of which need to be taken into consideration. There is no right or wrong answer though, because this really boils down to how and when the two of you feel ready to take on the responsibilities of being parents. You may both disagree on when the time is right, so speak to family and friends for advice.

