Will initiate contempt of court if police takes Rhea's plea forward: Sushant's family's lawyer

Hours after Rhea Chakraborty filed a fresh complaint against Sushant Singh's sister Priyanka Singh, a doctor at Ram Manohar Lohia and some others, alleging forgery, senior advocate Vikas Singh, who represents the late actor's family on Monday threatened that if the Mumbai Police takes this complaint forward, he would "initiate a request for contempt of court proceedings."

"Mumbai police shall not accept any such complaint as it would be a clear violation of the Supreme Court's order. The order clearly prohibits any other agency apart from CBI from registering any new complaint in this case," said Singh at a press conference here.

"This is a clear attempt to deflect the mind of the people and derail the probe. If the Bandra Police will take this complaint forward, we will initiate contempt proceedings," he added.

The Supreme Court last month closed all options for the Mumbai Police to continue the probe or register a criminal case in future in connection with the unnatural death of SSR.

Ordering a CBI probe into the matter, Justice Hrishikesh Roy had said, "While according approval for the ongoing CBI investigation, if any other case is registered on the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the surrounding circumstances of his unnatural death, the CBI is directed to investigate the new case as well."

The top court had also noted that in the present case, the Mumbai Police has attempted to stretch the purview of Section 174 without drawing up any FIR and therefore, as it appears, no investigation pursuant to commission of a cognizable offence is being carried out by the Mumbai Police.

"They are yet to register an FIR. Nor they have made a suitable determination, in terms of Section 175(2) of the CrPC. Therefore, it is pre-emptive and premature to hold that a parallel investigation is being carried out by the Mumbai Police," observed Justice Roy.

The senior lawyer, while addressing the media on Monday, also said that this complaint is just an attempt to "somehow keep the Mumbai Police active in this case."

He added that the telemedicine guidelines are under the purview the Medical Council of India (MCI) and there is no police jurisdiction in such a matter. "Moreover, in my opinion, by filing this complaint, Rhea herself has committed another offence punishable under section 182 of IPC (filing false complaint)," Singh said.

Earlier in the day, Rhea Chakraborty filed a police complaint against Priyanka Singh, sister of her late boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, for allegedly getting a bogus prescription for the actor to help him with his anxiety issues.

In her six-page long complaint, the actress shared that Sushant passed away five days after he obtained a prescription wherein "he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances at the behest of his sister Priyanka".

In the complaint, Rhea begins by stating that she knew Sushant for many years, going on to share that they got close after attending a party in April 2019.

"We officially moved in together in December 2019 at our residence in Mount Blanc, Bandra, Mumbai, and I resided there to the 8th of June 2020," the complaint read.

"Rhea Chakraborty has filed a police complaint before the Mumbai Police against Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others for offences of forgery, NDPS Act and Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines 2020, for having sent a bogus medical prescription depicting SSR as an Out Patient Department person," her lawyer revealed on Monday.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever