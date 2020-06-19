Will IPL take place this year? Here's what Irfan Pathan feels

Irfan Pathan recently shared his views about chances of an Indian Premier League possibly happening sometime this year.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports Cricket Connected, Pathan said, “I just read the statement yesterday that they are trying their best to have an IPL. Everybody is looking forward to that stage. A lot of people are talking about the World Cup happening in Australia, I have my doubts because in Australia, I have been there. These guys in Australia follow their rules very particularly. Even if it’s the smallest rule, they go by the norm. They look after each and every situation. Getting quite a few games altogether, with the quarantine and everything, I think it looks very difficult."

Irfan Pathan added, "In that regard, the statement coming from Sourav Ganguly as the president of BCCI that the IPL will happen at some stage, that’s great news not only for Indian cricketers but for all cricketers around the world as well. I’m looking forward to it as well. That does give a lot of reassurance to all the cricketers."

Irfan Pathan was among the many Indian sports stars including the cricket fraternity Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virender Sehwag, who paid tribute to the brave Indian soldiers who were killed during the Indo-China encounter across the border. Pathan wrote, "We will always be indebted to our jawans of #IndianArmy who lost their lives in #GalwanValley #JaiHind."

At the border we lose our soldiers. I really wish & pray there should be a way when a mother doesn’t have to go through the pain of losing her son,a father doesn’t lose his lineage. A brother doesn’t lose his friend & a sister doesn’t lose a hand on which she ties Rakhi.. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 17, 2020

