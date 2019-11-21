Will Ira Khan ever direct father and actor Aamir Khan in a film? This is what she has to say

They say like father like son, or like father like daughter. The same holds true for Ira Khan, filmmaker and actor Aamir Khan's daughter. She's an aspiring filmmaker and has already directed a Greek theatrical play, Medea. In a recent interview with Bombay Times, she spilled beans on her future plans and if she would ever direct Aamir Khan in a film.

When asked about directing him in the future, she said, "Maybe someday, when I have a better understanding of the craft. Working with somebody you know personally can be complicated, and that's not specifically for my dad, but applies to anybody. I want to be sure of myself before I work with my dad because he is really well-read, like everybody else in the family. So, when I'm sure about myself, I would think about directing him."

She also said she has no plans of becoming an actor as she doesn't feel comfortable in front of the camera. Coming to Aamir Khan, he's surely one of the most intelligent filmmakers and actors we have in the country. He has time and again pushed the bar for Hindi Cinema, and changed the landscape in 2001 with films like Lagaan and Dil Chahta Hai. He also happens to be the actor to start the 100-crore club with Ghajini in 2008, the 200-crore club with 3 idiots in 2009, and the 300-crore club with PK in 2014.

As a producer, he has backed some remarkably oddball films like Delhi Belly, Dhobhi Ghat, and Peepli Live. And coming to his future repertoire, he's gearing up for the remake of Forrest Gump, titled Laal Singh Chaddha, releasing on Christmas 2020. He's also touted to star with Saif Ali Khan in the remake of Vikram Vedha and the Gulshan Kumar biopic, Mogul.

