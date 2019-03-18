Will Jacqueline Fernandez romance Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi?

bollywood

Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez have shared screen space in films like Housefull 2 (2012), Brothers (2015) and Housefull 3 (2016). Will they collaborate for Sooryavanshi?

Ever since Rohit Shetty announced his next cop flick, Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, there has been tattle about who the female lead will be. Names of Katrina Kaif and Pooja Hegde being part of the action thriller did the rounds earlier, but Shetty was quick to pooh-pooh reports. Now there is speculation that Jacqueline Fernandez is under consideration.

The Khiladi and Jacky have shared screen space in films like Housefull 2 (2012), Brothers (2015) and Housefull 3 (2016). Sooryavanshi is slated to go on floors in May. As Rohit Shetty prefers to play his cards close to his chest, until he does not make the announcement, speculations will continue.

After Race 3 (2018), Jacqueline Fernandez has been mum about what her next project will be. Her long-complete thriller, Tarun Mansukhani's Drive, has yet to see the light of day. If the industry buzz is to be believed, the actor has been approached for a sequel to David Dhawan's Chashme Baddoor (2013).

In a recent interview, Jacqueline was quoted saying that she credits her success and failure for keeping her balanced and calm. The actress says she doesn't regret any of her decisions. "The journey (in Bollywood) has been very rewarding, I have been blessed with opportunities to deliver my best and work with some of the biggest names and films," Jacqueline told IANS in an email interview.

"I look back and feel satiated to the balance of both successes and failures because both have taught me to be balanced and calm. Whatever I am today is a result of all the choices I made through the journey so I do not regret anything," added the actress of Sri Lankan origin.

