Will Kareena Kapoor Khan miss Sonam Kapoor's wedding?

Snapshots of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in London did the rounds of social media yesterday. They are said to be on a short holiday in their favourite city. Does this mean that Bebo will miss Veere Di Wedding co-actor Sonam Kapoor's wedding? Those in the know say they might be back in time to attend the reception on Tuesday night.

Sonam Kapoor's pre-wedding celebrations began on Sunday at her home in Mumbai. The 32-year-old actor will tie the knot with Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja on Tuesday morning in a private ceremony at her aunt's house in Bandra. The actor and her close friends and family kick-started the celebrations with an intimate mehendi ceremony at Juhu residence. Sonam's cousins including Arjun Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor, uncle Sanjay Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar arrived at her residence earlier in the evening. The groom was also clicked outside her bungalow.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is making a comeback in Shashanka Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding after her pregnancy break, the film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

