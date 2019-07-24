Will keep performing to impress the selectors, says Shubman Gill

cricket

Shubman Gill came into prominence when he scored a miraculous 372 runs in the U-19 World Cup 2018 to lead India to victory.

Shubman Gill during the IPL (Pic/ AFP)

Frustrated with not getting selected in any of the Indian squads travelling to West Indies in August, Shubman Gill says that he will not spend too much time thinking about it and will instead continue to perform to his highest standards to impress the selectors.

Shubman Gill came into prominence when he scored a miraculous 372 runs in the U-19 World Cup 2018 to lead India to a triumph.

Shubman Gill made his ODI debut for India in the series against New Zealand but failed to impress with lowly scores of 7 and 9 in the 2 matches that he played.

However, he was part of India A squad that recently played five unofficial ODIs against West Indies A in the Caribbean, scoring 218 runs which India A won 4-1. Despite that, he could not impress the selectors to get a spot in the limited-overs squad.

"I was waiting for the Indian senior team to be announced on Sunday and I expected to be selected for at least one of the squads," Gill told CricketNext. "It was disappointing not to get picked but I am not going to spend time thinking over it. I'll keep scoring runs and performing to the best of my ability to impress the selectors."

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly has also questioned the selection process and said that Ajinkya Rahane and Shubman both should been there in the ODI squad for the three-match series against Windies.

BCCI chief selector M.S.K. Prasad, while announcing the squad, said Gill was discussed at the selection meeting which took place on Sunday. "He went to New Zealand when K.L. Rahul was suspended and now Rahul has come back so he (Gill) is in the waiting list. Definitely, he will be considered in the future."

Shubman Gill is considered as one of the most promising young talents in India and impressed everyone with his batting performances for KKR in the IPL 2019.

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates