Will Kriti Sanon star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next production?

Kriti Sanon seems to be on a film signing spree. The actress is all set for her next big release, Housefull 4, which will be followed by Panipat, Mimi, and Rahul Dholakia's untitled thriller. Oh yes, she also has a cameo in the Kartik Aaryan-starrer Pati, Patni Aur Woh. And now, if all goes well, she may star in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali production. It's every actor's dream to star in an SLB film and Sanon has been bestowed with this massive opportunity pretty early in her career.

A report by Bollywood Hungama suggests, "Initially, when Alia Bhatt was approached for Inshallah, the actress had issues with her dates as she had another big project in the pipeline which is Karan Johar's period drama, Takht. Since the actress wasn't available at the time, Kriti Sanon was reached out for Inshallah and locked in for the role by Bhansali. Later, it was learnt that Takht was moved ahead and Alia's schedule got cleared. So, she was back on Inshallah. This situation was explained to Kriti by Bhansali and he apparently promised her a project in the next Bhansali production."

Well, Bhansali is currently busy with Inshallah and Gangubai, and we have to wait before an official confirmation about the collaboration is made. All we can say is that this seems to be the best time for the actress. From a boisterous comedy to an intense historical saga to a drama about surrogacy to a thriller, Sanon is all set to dabble with every possible genre and hopefully shouldn't disappoint.

