Will look into the grievances of MLAs: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he will address grievances of MLAs, a day after the Congress set up a committee to look into the issues raised by rebel legislators. A meeting between Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi on Monday signalled an "amicable resolution" of nearly a month-long Rajasthan crisis ahead of the crucial assembly session from August 14.

"If any MLA is annoyed with me, then it is my responsibility to address that. I have kept doing this in the past and will do this now also," he told the media.

Referring to the Congress meeting on Monday, he said decisions were taken and now the future strategy will be decided. He said he has no idea about the formula for Pilot's return.

"High command knows this. He will tell his grievances to the three-member committee formed by the party," he said. Asserting that the Congress government in the state will not only complete its five years but will also win the next assembly elections, Gehlot again accused the BJP of conspiring to topple his government at any cost.

'Rahul only alternative to authoritarian regime'

In a plea to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Ramesh Chennithala wrote to the former that he is the only alternative to PM Narendra Modi's authoritarian regime. "The only opposition and the only alternative to Modi's authoritarian regime is Rahul Gandhi. In these times, where even some of the mainstream media houses have become partisan and pro power, your good self has been successful in waging a lonely battle against the Modi-Amit Shah duo," said Chennithala.

