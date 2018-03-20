Will Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt be paired opposite each other?

Madhuri Dixit has been cast in a role which was to be played by Sridevi in Abhishek Varman's new directorial



Madhuri Dixit

Yesterday, Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to announce that Madhuri Dixit has replaced late mum Sridevi in Abhishek Varman's film. She wrote, "The film was close to mom's heart. Dad, Khushi and I are thankful to Madhuriji for now being a part of this beautiful film (sic)."



Sanjay Dutt

Karan Johar's production is said to star Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha. With Mads stepping into the project, tongues have started wagging if she will be paired opposite Dutt. In the '90s, they were considered a hot pair with rumours about their alleged affair doing the rounds. The two were seen together in films like Saajan (1991) and Khalnayak (1993).



Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor

Fans can't wait to see them reunite for the big screen over two decades later. Last night, KJo tweeted, "We are humbled to have Madhuri Dixit on board. The film is not titled Shidhat. The film will commence in mid-April. The final cast and credits will be announced soon (sic)."

