Will Megan Markle's father attend the Royal Wedding?

Before Megan Markle can tie the knot to Prince Harry, the debate over her father's attendance at royal wedding continues



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and (inset) Thomas Markle

Confusion continues to prevail over whether or not Meghan Markle's father will walk his daughter down the aisle to marry Prince Harry at Windsor Castle. Recent reports suggested that he would not attend the royal wedding. Thomas Markle, 73, was quoted by US media saying that he would not attend the royal wedding to avoid embarrassing his daughter and the royal family after paparazzi shots of him seemed to indicate he had been paid to pose for photographers.

'This is a deeply personal moment for Ms Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr Markle in this difficult situation,' a Kensington Palace statement read. It had been announced earlier this month that Thomas, a retired Hollywood lighting engineer who lives in Mexico, would walk his daughter to the altar at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, where the former Suits actor, 36, is set to wed Prince Harry, 33, in front of 600 guests and an international television audience of millions on May 19.

Before the ceremony, Thomas was expected to perform the duty of meeting the in-laws. It was speculated that he would join ex-wife and the bride-to-be's mother, Doria Ragland, at tea with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, some time this week. Ragland, a social worker and yoga teacher who lives in Los Angeles, is to accompany her daughter in the bridal car.

The 61-year-old is now expected to step into her former husband's shoes and walk her daughter down the aisle if he is missing from the ceremony. According to a US celebrity website, Thomas has given his ex-wife his blessing to perform the duty. He claimed to have suffered a heart attack due to stress six days ago and plans to check himself back into hospital over chest pains. Meghan has previously heaped her father with compliments for investing in her future.

