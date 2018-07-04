Search

Will Meghan Markle cheer for Serena Williams at Wimbledon?

Jul 04, 2018, 18:22 IST | Agencies

Tennis star hoping to go the distance at Wimbledon for that to happen

Meghan Markle and Serena Williams

Serena Williams hopes a deep run at Wimbledon will persuade her friend Meghan Markle to watch her in action. Williams was a guest at her wedding to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in May and joined the new Duchess of Sussex to watch a polo match over the weekend.

Wimbledon is the favourite event of the royal family and when asked if Markle might be seen supporting her over the next fortnight, Serena smiled: "I don't know. We'll see. If I keep winning!"

Meanwhile, Serena, 36, conceded it isn't easy to come to terms with spending time away from her daughter Alexis Olympia to focus on tennis. "It's hard. I realised at Roland Garros, if the days were long, I was playing singles and doubles there, that was hard because I felt guilty," she said. "I was like, I haven't seen Olympia, like what am I doing. If it's the shorter days, now that I'm not playing doubles in this event, I have the day off, I think that will help. She definitely notices when I'm away. So she does get super excited when I come back in. I really don't like being away from her," she added.

