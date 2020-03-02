Will move court if needed

The parents community is up in arms against the new proposal of giving five per cent reservation to Muslims in educational institutions. While parents' associations have already moved court against excessive reservation in Maharashtra after Maratha reservation was implemented last year, they have now written to the chief minister against the proposed Muslim reservation.

As Maharashtra government's minority minister announced the plan to bring in five per cent reservation for Muslims in educational institutions, it received mixed reactions. However, parents whose children are applying for professional courses through entrance exams, have expressed disappointment.

"If need arises, we will also move court. I do not think any parent would appreciate any more reservation based on caste and community. We have already exceeded the reservation limit permitted and prescribed by the Indian Constitution by introducing Maratha reservation. Very few seats are left for the open category. Now if five more per cent are reserved for Muslims, there will hardly be any seats left for the open category candidates," said Sudha Shenoy, state executive president of Save Merit Save Nation (SMSN), a group fighting against exceeding reservations in educational institutions. "This is a major setback not only for students coming from open category but also a major loss to merit," she added.

'Against the Constitution'

SMSN was formed in April 2019 to fight "caste-based appeasement policies and vote bank politics." The group's letter to the CM said that this was against the Constitution of India.

"Also, constitutionally reservation can be given only on the basis of caste and not on religion. SMSN strongly opposes the Muslim reservation as it crosses the constitutional limit of 50 per cent reservation and will hold a dharna andolan across Maharashtra," the letter stated.

